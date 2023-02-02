Dodgers, Matt Andriese agree to terms on minor league deal

The Dodgers agreed to terms on a minor league contract with right-handed pitcher Matt Andriese on Wednesday.

Andriese, 33, most recently pitched overseas for the Yomiuri Giants of the NIppon Professional Baseball League.

Before playing abroad, the Redlands native made 26 appearances between the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners in 2021, when he sported a 5.21 ERA in 48 1/3 innings pitched.

He made his big league debut with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015, but was originally selected by the San Diego Padres in the third round of the 2011 MLB Draft. Andriese was traded to the Rays in 2014.

Andriese would make 99 appearances with the Rays until he was sent to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018, where he would remain until 2020 when he was again traded, this time to the Los Angeles Angels.

In the shortened 2020 season, he made 16 appearances for the Halos, sporting a 4.50 ERA in 32 innings pitched.

Over the course of his seven-year big league career, Andriese has tossed 509 innings to the tune of a 4.63 ERA and 474 strikeouts.

He figures to be a depth piece for the already loaded Dodgers pitching rotation, joining Wander Suero, Dylan Covey and Jordan Yamamoto as some of the team's recent minor league signings with less than a month until Spring Training.