Watch CBS News
Sports

Dodgers manufacture tiebreaking run off Mason Miller in 9th inning, hang on to beat Padres 5-4

/ AP

Add CBS News on Google

Alex Call slid home with the tiebreaking run on Andy Pages' sacrifice fly off Mason Miller in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers hung on for a 5-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

Freddie Freeman hit two homers for the Dodgers before they manufactured an unearned run off Miller (1-1), the Padres' vaunted closer who had held opponents scoreless in 20 of his first 21 appearances this season.

Max Muncy successfully challenged a called third strike to draw a walk with one out in the ninth. Miller caught pinch-runner Call taking off for second, but his pickoff throw got past first baseman Ty France, allowing Call to move to third.

Pages then fouled off four two-strike pitches before driving a fly to Fernando Tatis Jr. in right. Sung-mun Song relayed the throw home, but Call barely got under the tag.

Manny Machado and Miguel Andujar hit early two-run homers for the Padres, whose four-game winning streak ended after their 1-0 victory Monday in the Southern California rivals' first series of the season.

Tanner Scott (1-1) got four outs in relief, and Will Klein pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first career save.

Freeman broke out of a 4-for-29 slump with his first multihomer game of the season for the Dodgers, who have won six of seven. Manager Dave Roberts said before the game that his 36-year-old first baseman was feeling better after being under the weather in recent days.

Griffin Canning pitched five innings of four-hit ball in his fourth start for the Padres, striking out five and leaving with a lead.

Emmet Sheehan got through just four innings for the Dodgers, yielding four runs on five hits.

Shohei Ohtani led off the game with a double and scored two batters later on Freeman's homer.

Teoscar Hernández doubled and scored on Ohtani's groundout in the fifth, and Freeman hit a tying solo shot off Jeremiah Estrada in the sixth.

New Padres owners José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones attended the game.

Up next

Ohtani (3-2, 0.82 ERA) makes the eighth start of the season on the mound in the series finale Wednesday. Randy Vásquez (5-1, 2.68) goes for the Padres.

In:

© 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue