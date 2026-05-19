Dodgers manufacture tiebreaking run off Mason Miller in 9th inning, hang on to beat Padres 5-4

Alex Call slid home with the tiebreaking run on Andy Pages' sacrifice fly off Mason Miller in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers hung on for a 5-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

Freddie Freeman hit two homers for the Dodgers before they manufactured an unearned run off Miller (1-1), the Padres' vaunted closer who had held opponents scoreless in 20 of his first 21 appearances this season.

Max Muncy successfully challenged a called third strike to draw a walk with one out in the ninth. Miller caught pinch-runner Call taking off for second, but his pickoff throw got past first baseman Ty France, allowing Call to move to third.

Pages then fouled off four two-strike pitches before driving a fly to Fernando Tatis Jr. in right. Sung-mun Song relayed the throw home, but Call barely got under the tag.

Manny Machado and Miguel Andujar hit early two-run homers for the Padres, whose four-game winning streak ended after their 1-0 victory Monday in the Southern California rivals' first series of the season.

Tanner Scott (1-1) got four outs in relief, and Will Klein pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first career save.

Freeman broke out of a 4-for-29 slump with his first multihomer game of the season for the Dodgers, who have won six of seven. Manager Dave Roberts said before the game that his 36-year-old first baseman was feeling better after being under the weather in recent days.

Griffin Canning pitched five innings of four-hit ball in his fourth start for the Padres, striking out five and leaving with a lead.

Emmet Sheehan got through just four innings for the Dodgers, yielding four runs on five hits.

Shohei Ohtani led off the game with a double and scored two batters later on Freeman's homer.

Teoscar Hernández doubled and scored on Ohtani's groundout in the fifth, and Freeman hit a tying solo shot off Jeremiah Estrada in the sixth.

New Padres owners José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones attended the game.

Up next

Ohtani (3-2, 0.82 ERA) makes the eighth start of the season on the mound in the series finale Wednesday. Randy Vásquez (5-1, 2.68) goes for the Padres.