Dodgers celebrate Jackie Robinson Day on 78th anniversary of when he broke the MLB's color barrier

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation will celebrate Jackie Robinson Day on the 78th anniversary of when he broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

Ahead of the Dodgers game Tuesday night against the Colorado Rockies, the team will host their annual team reflection at the Jackie Robinson statue at Dodger Stadium, a statement from the team said.

Dodgers' Infielder Jackie Robinson
The Los Angeles Dodgers will celebrate Jackie Robinson Day on the 78th anniversary of when he broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball, with his historic debut.  Getty Images

Both teams will be in attendance along with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, CEO of the LA Dodgers Foundation Nichol Whiteman, Sonya Pankey, the eldest granddaughter of Jackie and Rachel Robinson and former LA Lakers player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Also in attendance will be scholars from the Jackie Robinson Foundation. The foundation was founded in 1973 and works to provide college students with four-year scholarships, mentorship, job placement and development opportunities, according to its website.

On April 15, 1947, former Dodgers player Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color barrier when he made his historic MLB debut. In 1997, the MLB officially retired Robinson's jersey number. Since 2004, on April 15, teams across the league honor Robinson's legacy and since 2009, players wear his No. 42 on the day.

Beyond his accomplishments on the field, Robinson was also a leader during the Civil Rights Movement, a business owner and advisor to several politicians, his foundation said. His wife, Rachel Robinson, has continued his legacy by advocating for civil and human rights.

Jackie Robinson shoe 

In honor of Jackie Robinson Day, Nike is releasing a new Jackie Robinson Cortez sneaker. 

"This special-edition Cortez celebrates Jackie Robinson and his barrier-breaking legacy in baseball," Nike said. 

The shoe features Robinson's iconic jersey number, custom insoles and baseball-like stitching. The shoe retails for $100. 

