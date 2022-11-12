Dodgers honor 500 active-duty service members for Veterans Day Event

The Los Angeles Dodgers honored 500 active and retired service members from the nation's armed forces for a special Veterans Day event.

"Dodger Stadium has long been a welcome home for our nation's service members," said Naomi Rodriguez, Vice President of External Affairs and Community Relations for the Dodgers. "This week, the Dodgers are excited to proudly honor and celebrate our Veterans for their sacrifice, service and dedication to our country."

The event was appreciated by those who were invited to the event.

"Sometimes you feel unappreciated and when you get events like this, makes us feel 'Hey, what we're doing is actually right," said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dustin McIntosh.

The service members came from every branch of the armed forces. Each was given the opportunity to participate in batting practices, take a photo with the Dodgers World Series trophy from the 2020 season and got to meet Dodgers stars Austin Barnes and Max Muncy.

"It's just a valuable experience at the end of the day," said Staff Sgt. Jake Rodriguez.

Only one in every five men and women between the ages of 17-24 qualify for military service. Recruiters said issues such as drugs, mental health, weight and education are impacting qualifications, making the connections made at today's even more special.

"One of the most cathartic thing for us, people who understand what we go through," said Marine Corps Major Cole W. LaPierre.

This event was one of numerous Veterans Day celebrations where thousands of Angelenos honored the service members who dedicated their lives to protect the nation.