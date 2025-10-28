A marathon at the Ravine: Dodgers fans react to historic World Series Game 3 thriller
Postseason baseball is known for its ups and downs, memorable moments and unlikely heroes. It just so happens that Game 3 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays had all of those things in one singular, 6-hour and 39-minute experience.
Most Angelenos experienced Freddie Freeman's 18th inning walk-off home run from the comfort of their own couch, but what was it like to endure the marathon from Chavez Ravine? CBS LA asked some Dodgers fans, and a couple of Blue Jays supporters, what it felt like inside Dodger Stadium on Monday night.
What was the energy like inside the stadium?
- "The adrenaline, it was awesome. The Blue Jays were awesome too," said a Dodger fan named Abdul. "It was a good game … I'm drained, still with some energy but I'm drained."
- "We were here when Freddie [Freeman] hit the grand slam last year, and this is just as exciting — maybe more tiring because we are beat," said one Dodgers fan.
Did you consider leaving early?
- "[We said during the game that] we're sticking this out. You don't get to go to the World Series often. As fans, it's a gift to be able to go to a game like this," said a Dodgers fan who attended the game with his father.
Did the historic nature of the game set in?
- "There are several times that I stopped and looked at my friend and husband and just was like 'This is a part of history that people will talk about,'" said a lifelong Blue Jays fan who lives in Southern California. "Jays in seven. See you guys Nov. 1."
- "It was so crazy that Will Klein, the greatest performance from the bullpen that I've seen," a Dodgers fan said.
Will you be back for Game 4 or Game 5?
- "We already saw a doubleheader," said one fan who said he would not be at Tuesday's Game 4.
- "Up 2-1, we're going to take the momentum," said one fan who said he'll be in attendance for Wednesday's Game 5. "We're going to take Game 4 and Game 5. We're going to win for the first time in front of LA fans since 1963."