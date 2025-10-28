A marathon at the Ravine: Dodgers fans react to historic World Series Game 3 thriller

Postseason baseball is known for its ups and downs, memorable moments and unlikely heroes. It just so happens that Game 3 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays had all of those things in one singular, 6-hour and 39-minute experience.

Most Angelenos experienced Freddie Freeman's 18th inning walk-off home run from the comfort of their own couch, but what was it like to endure the marathon from Chavez Ravine? CBS LA asked some Dodgers fans, and a couple of Blue Jays supporters, what it felt like inside Dodger Stadium on Monday night.

What was the energy like inside the stadium?

"The adrenaline, it was awesome. The Blue Jays were awesome too," said a Dodger fan named Abdul. "It was a good game … I'm drained, still with some energy but I'm drained."

"We were here when Freddie [Freeman] hit the grand slam last year

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Miguel Rojas #72 and Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after Freeman's walk-off home run in the 18th inning during Game Three of the 2025 World Series presented by Capital One between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Monday, October 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Did you consider leaving early?

"[We said during the game that] we're sticking this out. You don't get to go to the World Series often. As fans, it's a gift to be able to go to a game like this," said a Dodgers fan who attended the game with his father.

Did the historic nature of the game set in?

"There are several times that I stopped and looked at my friend and husband and just was like 'This is a part of history that people will talk about,'" said a lifelong Blue Jays fan who lives in Southern California. "Jays in seven. See you guys Nov. 1."

"It was so crazy that Will Klein, the greatest performance from the bullpen that I've seen," a Dodgers fan said.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Will Klein #61 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after striking out Tyler Heineman of the Toronto Blue Jays (not pictured) in the 18th inning during Game Three of the 2025 World Series presented by Capital One between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Monday, October 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Will you be back for Game 4 or Game 5?