Dodgers fall to Phillies in extras, 12-10, after exciting back-and-forth contest

For the second time in as many nights, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies turned in an exciting, late-inning thriller.

Again, the visitors escaped with victory, sending the Boys in Blue to their third-straight loss and into a tie atop the NL West with the San Diego Padres.

Thursday's game saw the Dodgers bounce back from a seven-run deficit, only to fall in top of the ninth inning on a bases loaded wild pitch.

Friday's back-and-forth contest started early, after Phillies rookie shortstop Bryson Stott drove in a pair on a single to left field, giving them and starter Kyle Gibson a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

However, the Dodgers responded in the bottom of the third inning, thanks to a five-run frame spurred by a Chris Taylor solo home run that led to four runs crossing on an RBI double from Mookie Betts, an RBI single from Max Muncy and a two-run double from Justin Turner.

The Phillies promptly tied it in the next half inning, thanks once again to an RBI single from Stott and a two-run, 430-foot monstrous blast from Kyle Schwarber.

Again, the Dodgers answered by taking the lead in the bottom of the inning thanks to an Austin Barnes single that scored Taylor, who had previously singled to start the inning.

With both starters out of the game, Gibson after just three and 2/3 innings and Dodgers starter Walker Buehler after five, the teams continued to trade blows.

Gibson finished the game allowing six runs on eight hits, striking out and walking one.

Buehler allowed nine hits for five runs, walking one and striking out three.

Philadelphia jumped back into the lead with a three-run sixth inning, using an Alec Bohm sacrifice fly, an RBI double from reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper and an RBI single from Nicholas Castellanos, which was cut short of driving in two after Taylor nabbed Harper at the plate.

A bases loaded hit-by-pitch to Trea Turner cut the lead to one in the bottom of the inning, which the Phillies took back when Harper mashed a solo homer to right - his second of the series and one of three extra base hits in Friday's game.

The Dodgers were down to their final two outs when Justin Turner's soaring, 397-foot two-run homer tied the game at nine runs a piece.

With Brusdar Graterol on the mound for the Boys in Blue, the Phillies scored a pair on a double off the bat of Castellanos - one being the extra innings "ghost runner" the other being Harper who was intentionally walked - before tacking on a third thanks to a throwing error from Barnes, giving them the 12-9 lead.

The inning brought Graterol's season ERA to 4.05 as he was saddled with the loss.

Betts bounced into a double play in the bottom of the 10th, which scored one, but was too little too late.

Both teams threw seven pitchers on Friday, with Jeurys Familia collecting the win, despite blowing the save.

In the previous two games against Los Angeles, Harper is 5-for-8 with five extra base hits - two of which are homers - five RBIs and three runs scored.

The two team will face off in the third game in the four game set Saturday evening at 7:10 p.m., where the Dodgers will send Julio Urías (2-2, 2.10 ERA) to the mound against the Phillies Ranger Suárez (3-1, 3.68 ERA).