Do you smell smoke in the air? It may be from an extinguished commercial fire in DTLA
Authorities say weather conditions Sunday have led to a strong odor of smoke across Los Angeles following a major structure fire overnight.
The fire in the downtown Los Angeles area was extinguished overnight; however, the smoke odor was expected to continue. To that end, firefighters issued a smoke advisory.
No injuries were reported in the fire,
"Unless you have an emergency or can localize and offer a *specific location* for *active fire* with *visible smoke and flames*, there is no need to call 9-1-1 to report the odor," the LAFD said in the advisory.
