Did you know that Pasadena is the birthplace of the cheeseburger?

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the invention of the cheeseburger in Pasadena, the City of Roses is housing an entire week dedicated to the simple comfort food.

Pasadena traces its claim to the invention of an iconic piece of Americana to 1924, according to the city's Chamber of Commerce. The city credits teenager Lionel Sternberger as the clever chef who masked a mistake and turned it into a meal many have come to enjoy.

Sternberger worked at his father's roadside stand called The Rite Spot and accidentally burned one side of a hamburger. Instead of throwing it away, he covered his mistake with a slice of cheese and handed it to a hungry patron. The Pasadena Chamber of Commerce claims "this is the first verified instance of someone serving a hamburger with cheese to a customer."

(credit: Dog Haus)

While The Rite Spot has been closed for decades, the city still celebrates Sternberger's culinary invention a century later with its "Cheeseburger Week."

From Jan. 21 to Jan. 27, 40 restaurants, burger joints and even hotels will offer specials surrounding the food. The specials and the restaurants doling them out can be found here.

The $100 Royal Royce Burger from the Langham Huntington Hotel is among the offerings. It's 60% short rib and 40% brisket topped with a butter-poached lobster tail, smoked chanterelle mushrooms, raclette fondue and black truffles in a charcoal brioche bun with a gold leaf.