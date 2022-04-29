Detmers secures first win of season as Angels complete four game sweep of Guardians

The Angels completed their four-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians Thursday afternoon, piggybacking another multiple RBI performance from Taylor Ward, and five innings of two-hit baseball from Reid Detmers (1-2, 5.19 ERA).

Neither team got a hit until the third inning, and while the Guardians couldn't capitalize on a double from Myles Straw, the Halos jumped on the opportunity presented to them when Kurt Suzuki drew a walk to start the bottom of the inning.

Back-to-back errors then loaded the bases for Taylor Ward, Wednesday evening's hero who hit his second career grand slam in their 9-5 victory, who promptly drove in one run on an RBI single.

Brandon Marsh followed suit, singling in his own RBI before the Halos tacked on their third run of the inning on the scoreboard when Mike Trout grounded into a double play.

With the 3-0 lead, Detmers - who had retired 14 of 15 hitters to this point - allowed his only run of the game on a solo shot to Cleveland catcher Austin Hedges, a 394 shot to left centerfield.

He finished the day going 5.0 innings, allowing just the one run on two hits, striking out four and walking one, securing his first win of the 2022 season.

Guardians starter Cal Quantrill was saddled with the loss, thanks largely to the sloppy defense behind him. Of the three runs allowed, only one was earned, and he finished the day going 6.0 innings, allowing five hits and striking out four while walking three Angels.

Ward tallied his 11th RBI of the season in the seventh inning, giving the Halos the 4-1 lead. He now has 11 RBIs in 11 games played this season.

Brandon Marsh finished the day going 3-for-4, bringing his season batting average to .340, behind only Ward (.385) and Trout (.352) for the team lead.

The Angels bullpen provided four innings of shutout baseball, with each of the four relievers (Archie Bradley, Aaron Loup, Ryan Tepera and Raisel Iglesias) tossing a clean inning. Iglesias earned his fifth save of the year.

They begin a seven-game road trip Friday against the Chicago White Sox at 4:10 p.m. They'll send Noah Syndergaard (2-0, 2.12 ERA) to the mound against the White Sox's Lucas Giolito (0-0, 1.13 ERA), in the first of another four game series.