Detectives still searching for Hemet woman who disappeared under "suspicious" circumstances two years ago

Detectives are still searching for a Hemet woman who went missing two years ago under suspicious circumstances.

Danielle Rosalie Rico, the Hemet woman who has now been missing for more than two years after disappearing under suspicious circumstances. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Danielle Rosalie Rico, 40, was last seen on Aug. 14, 2022 in Valle Vista, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. She was reported missing by loved ones in September of that year and after detectives efforts to locate her failed, they determined that her disappearance was suspicious in nature.

"Based on the information obtained, the Riverside County Sheriff's Central Homicide Unit was requested to assume the investigation," the statement said.

Despite being unable to find her, detectives have continued their extensive search and are now asking for anyone from the public who may know more to contact them.

"The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are still unknown and suspicious," said RSO Sergeant Jarred Bishop.

She is described as standing around 5-foot-2 and weighing about 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair and has a noticeable scar on her left forearm, a deformity to her left wrist and a tattoo of a large fairy sitting on a mushroom on her back. She also has children's feet tattooed on one of her shoulders and other tattoos on her wrists, according to the California Department of Justice.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact detectives at (951) 955-2195.