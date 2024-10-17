Detectives seek public's help to find suspect who shot and killed woman on a La Puente street

Detectives investigate death of woman shot and killed on a La Puente residential street

Los Angeles County Sheriff's homicide investigators are asking for the public's help to find the suspect who shot and killed a woman on a La Puente street late Wednesday night.

Detectives do not believe the victim lived in the neighborhood where she was shot. A family that lives on Fickewirth Avenue near Amar Road said they heard two people talking just outside their front yard and then heard gunshots. Immediately after, they heard a woman calling for help.

When police arrived, they found a 49-year-old woman on the street suffering from a gunshot wound, in critical condition. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Detectives are searching through home security camera footage as they investigate, searching for clues as to who shot and killed the woman.

A motive, and why it happened at that location are under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.