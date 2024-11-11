Detectives investigate deadly Paramount roadway shooting

The Somerset Blvd. overpass of the 710 Freeway is closed in Paramount as homicide detectives are investigating an early morning deadly shooting.

Around 4:11 a.m. Monday, sheriff's deputies responded on the bridge to shots fired and found a man's body, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene and there was no other immediate information available.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting death is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.