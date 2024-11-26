Detectives investigate Cudahy teenager shooting death, with another teen in critical condition

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies found a 17-year-old shot dead on a residential street in Cudahy around 1 a.m. Tuesday, with a 15-year-old found shot and in critical condition nearby.

Family members were at the site Tuesday morning on Clara Street near Atlantic Avenue where the shootings happened, as a father tracked his missing 17-year-old son's phone to the location, according to deputies.

LA County Sheriff's Department Lt. Steve DeJong said, "From what I can tell looking at the area, there is a lot of graffiti, so I hope these two boys weren't involved in some type of lifestyle like that."

Deputies in the area were responding to an unrelated call when they heard the gunfire and rushed over to try to resuscitate the 17-year-old. The 15-year-old was found outside a nearby apartment building. He is in surgery and is in critical condition.

It is not yet known if the two teens knew each other if they shot at each other, or if there is another suspect. According to investigators, one of the teens is from a different area of Los Angeles from where the shooting took place.