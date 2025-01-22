Desmond Claude, Rashaun Agee help USC deal Nebraska fifth straight loss, 78-73

Desmond Claude had 21 points, Rashaun Agee scored all 14 of his in the second half and Southern California rallied last in a 78-73 victory over Nebraska on Wednesday night, extending the Cornhuskers' losing streak to five.

Brice Williams followed his layup with a 3-pointer to pull Nebraska even at 69 with 1:19 left. Claude answered with a 3-pointer and USC stayed in front by going 6 for 6 at the free-throw line in the final 17 seconds. Claude hit the first two and the final four came from Wesley Yates III, who made all nine of his foul shots and scored 17 with four steals.

Claude made 8 of 18 shots and added six assists for the Trojans (12-7, 4-4), who have three Big Ten road wins in their first season in the conference. Agee came off the bench to sink 4 of 6 from 3-point range and grab eight rebounds. Saint Thomas scored 11.

Juwan Gary scored a career-high 27 to lead the Cornhuskers (12-7, 2-6), who have lost two straight at home after winning 20 in a row in Lincoln. He made 11 of 19 shots but missed all five of his 3-point attempts. Williams had 17 points and reserve Connor Essegian hit three 3-pointers and scored 15.

Gary had 16 points and half of Nebraska's 14 baskets to help the Cornhuskers take a 33-31 lead into the break. Yates had nine points and Claude scored eight, hitting a jumper with seven seconds left to get USC within a possession.

The Cornhuskers travel to play No. 18 Wisconsin on Sunday. The Trojans will host UCLA on Monday.