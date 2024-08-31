Desert Daze, SoCal music fest with Jack White and Thundercat as headliners, is canceled

Desert Daze, a Southern California music festival featuring Jack White and Thundercat as headliners this year, has been canceled due to what organizers describe as a "volatile festival market."

The independent festival has been featuring lineups of psych-rock and synth pop acts like Beach House, Tame Impala, Toro y Moi and The Flaming Lips since it started in April 2012. It was scheduled this year to run from Oct. 11 to 13 in Lake Perris, about an hour's drive west from where Coachella takes place every spring in the desert of Riverside County.

On Friday, festival organizers announced it was being canceled due to rising production costs and other challenges.

All pass holders will be refunded through their point of purchase for tickets.

LAKE PERRIS, CA - OCTOBER 12: Musicians Kevin Parker and Jay Watson of Tame Impala perform at 2018 Desert Daze Festival on October 12, 2018 in Lake Perris, California. Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

"As an independent festival, an increasing rarity in today's festival market, Desert Daze is run by a small team of people who love live music and this community," the festival's statement reads. "Unfortunately, due to rising production costs and the current volatile festival market, it is no longer possible to execute the weekend as planned."

When the festival started more than 10 years ago, it ran for 11 days and entrance was free with a suggested $5 donation. This year, tickets started at $299.

The eclectic, genre-crossing lineup included artists like Cigarettes After Sex, Thundercat, The Mars Volta and Liz Phair.

Last year, the festival was also canceled, with organizers promising it would return in 2024.

With the sky-rocketing popularity of festivals over the last decade or so, from Outside Lands to Glastonbury, ticket prices have ballooned with these events reaching a wider swath of people than ever before. But the COVID-19 pandemic slowed that growth as they were shut down across the globe, and this year, inflation and other factors are leading to low ticket sales and cancelations.

In just the first three months of this year, 10 festivals in the U.S. were canceled after years of increasing popularity in these events, Bloomberg reports. More price-conscious consumers as well as more expensive costs for things like setting up, staffing, hiring acts and overall production — the same reason cited by Desert Daze organizers — have all come into play.

"Everything's more expensive, including the artists," Cameron Collins, founder of San Clemente-based Brew Ha Ha Productions, told Bloomberg, which reports that artists raised their fees following the pandemic to make up for lost income.

The business and financial journal reports that recreational businesses like casinos and theme parks are facing the same challenges, and in the case of festivals, a multiday event can exceed $1,000 in costs for tickets, travel, food and everything else.

LAKE PERRIS, CA - OCTOBER 14: Attendees seen at the 2018 Desert Daze Festival on October 14, 2018 in Lake Perris, California. Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

"We tried everything to avoid this, but this is a tough year for everybody. That goes from groceries all the way to production costs," Desert Daze founder Phil Pirrone told the Los Angeles Times. "I think it goes beyond the music industry. I think just everything is too expensive right now."

"If you compare the cost of putting on a festival even a few years ago, line by line, you're just like, wow," he told the Times.

In years past, Desert Daze has drawn fans to a multi-day experience of live music in Riverside County's Lake Perris, where festival-goers could swim in the water and hang out on stretch of sand. In the years leading up to the pandemic, the festival welcomed lineups made up of increasingly famous, major artists — hosting acts like Iggy Pop in 2017 and Wu-Tang Clan in 2019.

In the statement announcing its cancelation, festival organizers said they are going to "hit pause" while working on something in the future.

However, there was no indication of whether that would be next year or some other time.

"The community that we've cultivated together means so much to us and is the reason we will continue to work to find a way to keep this beautiful thing going for many years to come," the statement reads.



