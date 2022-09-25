Watch CBS News
Deputy involved shooting occurs in Rancho Cucamonga after suspect attacks deputy

A deputy involved shooting Saturday evening after a man attacked deputies in Rancho Cucamonga.

Deputies were searching a vehicle inside a parking lot located on Foothill Boulevard and Rochester Avenue when a man rammed a car to the back of the car being searched. 

The suspect then attacked the deputy with a knife and shortly after a deputy involved shooting occurred. 

The suspect was taken to a hospital and is in unknown condition at this moment. The deputy was hospitalized with leg injuries. 

