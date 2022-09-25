Deputy involved shooting occurs in Rancho Cucamonga after suspect attacks deputy
A deputy involved shooting Saturday evening after a man attacked deputies in Rancho Cucamonga.
Deputies were searching a vehicle inside a parking lot located on Foothill Boulevard and Rochester Avenue when a man rammed a car to the back of the car being searched.
The suspect then attacked the deputy with a knife and shortly after a deputy involved shooting occurred.
Shortly after a deputy involved shooting occurred and the suspect was struck by gunfire, CBSLA has learned.
The suspect was taken to a hospital and is in unknown condition at this moment. The deputy was hospitalized with leg injuries.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.