Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department were in pursuit of a suspect who allegedly rammed their patrol car in the area of Hacienda Heights.

Paramedics and Sheriff's deputies on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Hacienda Heights, April 1, 2022. CBSLA

The incident took place at around 4:25 p.m. near the intersection of Los Robles and Ameluxen Avenues.

When the pursuit ended, the suspect allegedly exited the vehicle with a weapon and charged deputies, who then shot him.

Paramedics were called to the scene and the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital.