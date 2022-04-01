Deputy-involved shooting in Hacienda Heights
Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department were in pursuit of a suspect who allegedly rammed their patrol car in the area of Hacienda Heights.
The incident took place at around 4:25 p.m. near the intersection of Los Robles and Ameluxen Avenues.
When the pursuit ended, the suspect allegedly exited the vehicle with a weapon and charged deputies, who then shot him.
Paramedics were called to the scene and the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital.
