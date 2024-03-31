Deputy injured; suspect killed in deputy involved shooting in East LA

A deputy has been injured and a suspect has been killed in a deputy involved shooting in East Los Angeles.

Deputies responded to a domestic assault call around midnight in the 1500 block of North Herbert Avenue, where the suspect was seen by deputies leaving the area in a green van, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

While searching the area, deputies located the suspect vehicle driving west in the 3900 block of Snow Drive, which is when deputies report that the suspect made a U-turn in a cul-de-sac and allegedly began driving towards one of the deputies.

A deputy involved shooting ensued. The suspect was wounded and taken to a hospital where he died. A deputy was also injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.