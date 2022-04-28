Deputy hurt after flying padlock hits patrol vehicle's windshield while driving on the 57 Freeway in Diamond Bar

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was hurt after a flying padlock hit the windshield of a patrol vehicle driving on the 57 Freeway in Diamond Bar.

(credit: CBS)

A transit sheriff's deputy was driving on the northbound 57 Freeway at Pathfinder Road when the padlock came flying at the vehicle. Authorities say it's not clear if the padlock was deliberately thrown or was debris that simply hit the windshield.

The deputy was taken to a hospital in unknown condition with facial injuries. A second deputy who was in the vehicle was not injured.

Images of the patrol vehicle show a crater in the center of the windshield surrounded by shattered glass, and fragments left on the dashboard.