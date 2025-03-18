Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr. remembered by San Bernardino County community after deadly pursuit crash

Friends and family members of Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr. gathered in Victorville on Tuesday, just hours after he died when he crashed while in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect. They say he wasn't even supposed to be working, but he picked up an overtime shift because he loved serving his community that much.

"My brother was a good man," said Dominique Cohill. "It wasn't in vain and I know God loved him and I know he loved God and he's in an amazing place."

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

She was one of dozens who gathered at the intersection of Seneca Road and El Evado Road at around 5 p.m. to honor Cuevas Jr.'s memory.

He died early Monday while chasing a stolen car through the area. He collided with another driver at the intersection, sending his patrol car veering into a light pole. The force of the impact caused the car to split in two.

Family says that he was originally supposed to be off that day, but picked up an overtime shift.

"Putting on that uniform every day was just something that brightened his day," said Pedro Rivera, Cuevas Jr.'s uncle. "It was something he loved and we all supported him for that."

He's also remembered as a devoted husband and father of two young children. He was raising in them in the same community where he grew up, graduating from Carter High School in Rialto.

The scene of the violent crash that left Deputy Cuevas dead on Monday March 17, 2025. KCAL News

It was there that he helped coach the school's freshman football program from 2015 to 2017 before he joined law enforcement.

"Rialto Unified School District offers our sincerest condolences to Deputy Cuevas' family, friends and the SBCSD, as we remember his heroic service to his community," said a statement from the Rialto Unified School District.

He joined the department six years ago, briefly leaving for one year to join the Rialto Police Department before again becoming a sheriff's deputy.

"I remember one thing he told me was if you really want better, you have to become better yourself," Cohill said.

While they mourn their loved one, the community is also hoping that the suspect who started the pursuit, Rialto man Ryan Dwayne Turner Jr., is held accountable for the tragedy he caused.

Rialto Police Sergeant David Padilla said that he led them on a similar chase just last year that ended in similar circumstances. For that crash, which left an innocent civilian with injuries when they collided with a police car, Turner was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

However, due to two California state laws, he was released after just eight months.

"Chief Kling strongly believes that had it not been for the legislations that passed he would be in custody," Padilla said. "Mr. Turner shows very clear that he does not fear the consequences of the law. If it wasn't for .. Penal Code 1049, AB 109, Mr. Turner without a doubt would still be in state prison."

He was booked and charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and evading a peace officer causing death. He is slated to appear in court on Wednesday.