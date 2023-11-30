Deputies to host Christmas event for severely disabled foster children

Los Angeles County deputies are hosting a Christmas event this Sunday to help foster children with severe disabilities.

The "999 for Kids" Event is happening on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Sheriff's Training and Regional Services Center on 11515 Colima Road Whittier, CA 90604.

With the theme of Mario Bros, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department hope to help the over 400 foster children who have suffered through severe child abuse, neglect and/or domestic violence.

While the department raises money for the donation drive year-round, they host events like this so the kids can meet and take a picture with Santa Claus. The children can also ride on a magical train, visit a petting zoo, enjoy face-painting, eat lunch provided by McDonald's and receive a gift-wrapped toy of their own.

The program has existed since 1985 and raises money for special items and services for children. These items and services include sport wheelchairs, braille machines, computers, special education classes, medically-oriented toys and games, as well as an annual Christmas party.

Deputies said "999" is the department's radio code for "deputy needs emergency help."

Other agencies such as the California Highway Patrol are hosting a toy drive this weekend at Plaza West Covina this Friday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

KCAL News anchor Juan Fernandez will be there to help gather toys. Click here for more information.