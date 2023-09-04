Deputies shoot man armed with gun in East LA during foot pursuit

A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound during a foot pursuit with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies in East Los Angeles Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the foot chase ended around 2:30 p.m. and the man was hit by deputies' gunfire in the area of South Atlantic Boulevard and East 4th Street.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

According to deputies at the scene, the suspect was allegedly armed with a handgun, which prompted the shooting.

No deputies were injured.

More to come.