Deputies shoot man armed with gun in East LA during foot pursuit
A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound during a foot pursuit with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies in East Los Angeles Monday afternoon.
Authorities said the foot chase ended around 2:30 p.m. and the man was hit by deputies' gunfire in the area of South Atlantic Boulevard and East 4th Street.
The suspect was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
According to deputies at the scene, the suspect was allegedly armed with a handgun, which prompted the shooting.
No deputies were injured.
More to come.
