Deputies search for man last seen on a sailboat right before a storm near Catalina Island

Los Angeles County deputies need help finding a 71-year-old last seen getting onto a boat near Catalina Island right before a storm earlier this month.

Loved ones last saw Patrick Joseph Hall on Saturday, Jan. 6 when he got onto a sailboat W43, or what authorities called a gray dingy boat, near Avalon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A photo of Patrick Joseph Hall taken in 2023. LASD

He is about 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information should call deputies at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers through their website or via phone at (800) 222-8477.