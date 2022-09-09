Deputies respond to stabbing death in Compton

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide said they were responding to the stabbing death of a man Friday.

It happened around 8:25 a.m. in the 13200 block of Penrose Avenue in Compton. It is unclear what led up to the stabbing.

The victim, whose name and identity have not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case and no suspect information was immediately available.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)