Deputies release photo of man accused of kidnapping, raping and torturing young woman

Investigators released the photo of a man accused of torturing, raping and kidnapping a young woman in Chino Hills because they believe he may have victimized other women.

"This is stuff you hear like, on Criminal Minds or see on tv, not something that happens in your own neighborhood," said neighbor Ashley.

Ashley lives near the suspect's home on a quiet cul-de-sac where many neighbors said they heard the victim's cries for help.

"I've heard several neighbors say they've heard screaming," she added.

The suspect, 59-year-old Peter Anthony Maguire, was charged with torturing and raping a 22-year-old woman, who he allegedly held captive inside his Chino Hills home for six months. The victim escaped on her own by running to a nearby Alterra Park. Other neighbors said they would not speak on camera because they believed he was a dangerous man and were afraid of him and anyone associated with him.

However, the neighbors said that they called authorities seven or eight times in recent weeks because the screams were so distressing.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said they did respond to those calls but when they knocked on Maguire's door, no one answered. The deputies never found any signs of disturbance.

Over the last week, we've obviously done some real intense investigations and worked really closely with our district attorney's office," said SBCSD spokesperson Mara Rodriguez.

Rodriguez and the SBCSD are asking any other potential victims in or out of San Bernardino County to call their local authorities.

"Even if they think it might not be anything, it's definitely worth it to let us look into it and make sure there are no other victims that need justice," she said.

Ashley said she just wished justice would have come sooner for the woman who rescued herself.

"She was in such a horrible situation for six months," she said. "And then to find the courage and strength to get out and get help."