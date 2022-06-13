Chino Hills man faces charges of kidnapping, torture, rape

A Chino Hills man will face a judge Monday on charges he kidnapped a female, torturing and raping her over the course of several months.

Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, was arrested Saturday after a brief standoff in Placentia on suspicion of kidnapping, torture, aggravated mayhem, rape, false imprisonment, and assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held without bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.

Authorities served a search warrant at McGuire's home in the Alterra Park area of Chino Hills after making contact with a female victim on June 9. She told deputies that McGuire had been holding her against her will at his home for several months, torturing her, physically assaulting her, and raping her during that time, authorities said.

The victim had just escaped his home before encountering deputies at the park and had visible injuries consistent with her allegations, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said. Her age was not released, and authorities did not say where she was kidnapped from.

Evidence was recovered during the search of McGuire's home, but authorities say he fled just before it was served.

An arrest warrant was issued for McGuire, who was eventually found at a home in Placentia, where he barricaded himself and refused to come out, authorities said. He surrendered at about 8:30 a.m. and was taken into custody.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact the Chino Hills sheriff's station at (909) 364-2000.