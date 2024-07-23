Watch CBS News
Deputies recover bronze statues stolen from Cerritos business in 2015

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

After a nearly 10-year search, Los Angeles County deputies recovered two bronze statues after someone tried to sell the stolen pieces back to the artist who made them. 

The custom-made pieces, worth about $50,000, were stolen from the front of a Cerritos business on March 18, 2015.

After the suspect tried to sell it back to the artist, detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tracked down the suspect's home. 

bronze-statues.jpg
A photo of some of the two bronze statues.  LASD

Last week, on July 18, detectives from the department's Organized Retail Crimes Task Force raided the alleged suspect's home. During this time, they discovered that the stolen statues were being stored at a building on the 5500 block of Cortland Street in Lynwood.

They were returned to the City of Cerritos. 

Detectives urged anyone with information on the case to contact detectives at ORCTF@LASD.ORG or (562) 946-7270. Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-8477 or through their website

