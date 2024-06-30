Watch CBS News
Deputies quickly respond to mayday call in Port of LA as boat takes on water

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies quickly responded to a mayday call in the Port of Los Angeles on Sunday as a boat started to take on water. 

The boat's captain issued the call as the boat began to sink in the early afternoon, to which LASD Special Enforcement Bureau Tactical Maritime crew members were dispatched. 

They arrived to find that several people, including some children, were on board. 

Crews were able to stabilize the boat with pumps before it was towed to port, deputies said. 

No injuries were reported. 

It's unclear what caused the water to start filing the boat. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

