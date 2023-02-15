Watch CBS News
Deputies investigating fatal fire in Rosemead for arson

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Deputies are investigating a fatal fire that occurred in Rosemead on Tuesday. 

Firefighters were dispatched to the 3100 block of Charlotte Avenue after receiving reports of a fire at a residence in the location. During the process of extinguishing the flames and containing the situation, they located a body.

As a result, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the scene just before 4 p.m. to investigate the death as a possible result of arson. 

Authorities did not provide any further information. 

