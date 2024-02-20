Watch CBS News
Deputies in standoff with woman barricaded inside Malibu home

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Authorities are in the midst of an hours-long standoff with a woman barricaded inside of a home in Malibu. 

Deputies were first dispatched to the 28300 bock of Rey De Copas Lane at around 8:15 a.m., at around Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

It's unclear why they were first called to the area, but eventually Special Enforcement Bureau personnel were also called to the scene along with a crisis negotiation team. 

As of 12:45 p.m., the standoff was still ongoing. 

No further details were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (818) 878-1808.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

