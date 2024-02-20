Deputies in standoff with woman barricaded inside Malibu home
Authorities are in the midst of an hours-long standoff with a woman barricaded inside of a home in Malibu.
Deputies were first dispatched to the 28300 bock of Rey De Copas Lane at around 8:15 a.m., at around Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
It's unclear why they were first called to the area, but eventually Special Enforcement Bureau personnel were also called to the scene along with a crisis negotiation team.
As of 12:45 p.m., the standoff was still ongoing.
No further details were provided.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (818) 878-1808.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
