Deputies arrest stolen car suspect after pursuit that ends in Boyle Heights

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested a stolen car suspect after a chase that ran through parts of South and East Los Angeles on Sunday.

It's unclear what started the pursuit, but the chase started at around 6:15 p.m. on the westbound CA-60 Freeway.

At around 6:30 p.m., the driver pulled into an alleyway near S. Fetterly Avenue and Telegraph Road where both the driver and a female passenger exited.

The driver got back into the car and continued to drive, leaving the girl behind.

As they led deputies, the suspect could be seen driving at high speeds along surface streets in the South Gate-East Los Angeles area and then into Boyle Heights. They often ran red lights and drove recklessly through the neighborhoods.

With SkyCal following along, it appeared that patrol cars had pulled back as they went into surveillance mode, with just their helicopter overhead.

At 6:45 p.m., the suspect got onto the US-101 Freeway northbound where they could be seen swerving around other traffic before exiting at E. 4th Street and S. Gless Street in Central City East.

Several times, the suspect could be seen driving into a parking lot before making turns and u-turns, then heading back onto the same street they started.

Finally, the suspect parked the car in a parking lot on E. Olympic Boulevard and Orme Avenue in Boyle Heights where he quickly got out and ran away on foot.

The man ditched his shirt and left it behind as he continued to run. Shortly after, he was tackled by a deputy who was following close behind on foot near Wynwood Lane and Camulos Place and taken into police custody.