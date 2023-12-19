Deputies arrest home invasion suspect that brutally beat elderly woman

Deputies arrested a 29-year-old man on Tuesday for the brutal beating of an elderly woman during a home invasion earlier this year.

It happened on Jan. 31, 2023, in Valinda. The elderly woman was allegedly beaten by the suspect and suffered serious facial and head injuries before he ransacked her bedroom, searching for her valuables.

After nearly a year, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Burglary Robbery Task Force tracked down Jeremy Dates to Upland. Investigators arrested him during a traffic stop and booked him for the violent robbery.

He's currently being held on a $200,000 bail and is expected to be in court on Dec. 21.

As Dates sits in jail, detectives are determining if he is connected to any other home invasion robberies in Southern California. Deputies are still searching for a second suspect that served as a lookout for Dates.