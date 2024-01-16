Dependent adult kidnapped by a man the victim met on social media

A days-long, cross-state search for a missing dependent adult ended after police found the man who allegedly kidnapped the victim after meeting the person on social media.

The ordeal started on Thursday, Jan. 11 when the victim's family member called police believing their relative had been coerced into being picked up from their home in the middle of the night. The victim's family combed through their relative's social media profiles and found messages indicating the suspect intended to cross state lines with the victim, according to the Claremont Police Department.

Detectives tracked down the suspect's car to Coconino County, Arizona. There, authorities located the victim safe and sound. They also arrested 43-year-old Jason Newberg.

He remains in Arizona Department of Public Safety custody.