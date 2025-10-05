Denis Bouanga's 86th-minute goal sends streaking LAFC past Atlanta 1-0 for 5th consecutive win

Denis Bouanga scored in his sixth consecutive match Sunday night, connecting in the 86th minute to send Los Angeles FC past Atlanta United 1-0 for its fifth consecutive victory.

Late in a frustrating evening for LAFC stars Son Heung-min and Bouanga, the French star pounced when a long cross into the box deflected to him off the head of Atlanta's Enea Mihaj. In his 100th MLS match, Bouanga hammered home his 99th total goal in his No. 99 LAFC jersey.

LAFC has been turbocharged by Son's arrival, losing just once in all competitions since July 25 while streaking up the standings and becoming the Western Conference's highest-scoring team.

Bouanga and Son have scored LAFC's last 18 consecutive goals, an MLS record, while combining to score 19 total goals in their nine matches together.

Son's four-match goal-scoring streak was ended by 14th-place Atlanta's cautious game plan, which included a five-man back line with 10 men frequently behind the ball. Atlanta attempted just three shots and nearly disappointed a packed stadium eager to watch exciting soccer, with a particularly huge turnout of Son fans during Korea's Chuseok mid-autumn holiday.

LAFC is fourth in the Western Conference after this victory, but with two games in hand on first-place San Diego and third-place Minnesota.

LAFC nearly broke through in the 57th minute, but Atlanta goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert saved Mark Delgado's point-blank shot with his trailing hand. Son then got a corner to an unmarked Ryan Hollingshead in the 64th minute, but the LAFC defender barely missed the net.

Atlanta got a rare chance in the 70th minute, but Bartosz Slisz hit the post.

Son and Bouanga are both headed off for international duty this week, and they'll be absent when LAFC hosts Toronto on Wednesday. LAFC must make up postponed matches after earning a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup.