Denis Bouanga scores, LAFC ties season-high with 22 shots in 3-0 win over Rapids

Denis Bouanga converted from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute, Hugo Lloris had two saves and Los Angeles FC beat Colorado 3-0 on Wednesday night as the Rapids played all but the first few minutes a man down.

LAFC, which had 70% possession and tied their season high with 22 shots, is 7-0-0 at home against the Rapids all time in the MLS regular season with a 20-2 goal differential.

Bounga's PK gave LAFC a 1-0 lead. The 30-year-old forward joined Carlos Vela (78) as the only players in club history to reach at least 50 career regular season goals.

LAFC (8-5-5) had a nine-game unbeaten streak snapped last time out with a 1-0 loss to Vancouver.

Javairô Dilrosun's first-touch shot, off a feed from Ryan Hollingshead, was parried by goalkeeper Nico Hansen but Nate Ordaz was there to tap in the rebound from point-blank range and make it 2-0 in the 48th minute.

Dilrosun, who was acquired June 11 on loan from LIGA MX powerhouse Club América through July 24 with a purchase option scored his first career goal in MLS to give LAFC a 3-0 lead in the 59th.

Jackson Travis was shown a straight red card in the sixth minute after he extended his elbow into the face of LAFC fullback Sergi Palencia and the Rapids played a man down the rest of the way. The last time the clubs met, Palencia was accused , and cleared, of discriminatory action toward Rapids defender Chidozie Awaziem.

Colorado (7-10-5) has one win in its last seven games.