Trio charged for "ambush-style" Northridge killing of Latin singer DELAROSA, prosecutors say

Charges were filed Wednesday against three men accused of the "ambush-style" killing of a 22-year-old rising star in Latin music, prosecutors said.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Maria De La Rosa, who went by the stage name DELAROSA, was sitting in a parked car with two others on Bryant Street near Tampa Avenue in Northridge when a trio approached at about 1:25 a.m. Saturday. The men demanded money before opening fire and striking all three occupants.

De La Rosa was transported to a local hospital, where she later died. The two other victims were critically injured, prosecutors said.

"This was a ruthless and targeted attack that stole the life of a young woman and artist and inflicted profound lifelong trauma on her family and the two survivors," said District Attorney Nathan Hochman. "My Office will pursue this case aggressively to ensure those responsible are held fully accountable for this senseless and deadly violence."

Francisco Otilio Gaytan, 27, was arrested the same day as the shooting. Benny LiconGomez, 27, was arrested the next day, and an arrest warrant has been issued for Eduardo Lopez, 21.

LiconGomez is set to be arraigned later Wednesday, with Gaytan's arraignment scheduled for Jan. 7. Lopez's arraignment is yet to be scheduled.

All three men face life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted, the district attorney's office said.