Northridge shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 critically injured

Authorities say one woman is dead and two others are critically injured after a shooting in Northridge overnight.

The shooting was reported at about 1:40 a.m. in the area of Tampa Avenue and Bryant Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said three women were inside of a vehicle when two men approached and opened fire.

All three women were struck by the gunfire. One of the women self-transported herself to a local hospital, where she later died.

She remains unidentified publicly.

The two others were transported to a local hospital in critical condition as of Saturday morning.

The suspects remain at large, police said.

No additional details were immediately made available.