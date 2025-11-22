Northridge shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 critically injured
Authorities say one woman is dead and two others are critically injured after a shooting in Northridge overnight.
The shooting was reported at about 1:40 a.m. in the area of Tampa Avenue and Bryant Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police said three women were inside of a vehicle when two men approached and opened fire.
All three women were struck by the gunfire. One of the women self-transported herself to a local hospital, where she later died.
She remains unidentified publicly.
The two others were transported to a local hospital in critical condition as of Saturday morning.
The suspects remain at large, police said.
No additional details were immediately made available.