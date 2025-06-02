Del Rey residents zip tied during home invasion robbery, police say

Two Del Rey residents were allegedly zip tied during a home invasion robbery on Monday night, police said.

It happened at around 6 p.m. in the 11000 block of Culver Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers say that the victims were held at gunpoint by three suspects who had broken into their home. They were both zip tied as the suspects rummaged through their house, police also noted.

At some point, one of the two victims was able to break free and ran from the house to LAPD's Pacific Station, officers said.

They rushed to the home and found that the suspects had fled. They freed the second victim.

A home invasion robbery investigation is underway.

Police did not disclose what was taken from the home. No injuries were reported in the incident.