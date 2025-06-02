Watch CBS News
Del Rey residents zip tied during home invasion robbery, police say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Two Del Rey residents were allegedly zip tied during a home invasion robbery on Monday night, police said. 

It happened at around 6 p.m. in the 11000 block of Culver Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officers say that the victims were held at gunpoint by three suspects who had broken into their home. They were both zip tied as the suspects rummaged through their house, police also noted. 

At some point, one of the two victims was able to break free and ran from the house to LAPD's Pacific Station, officers said. 

They rushed to the home and found that the suspects had fled. They freed the second victim. 

A home invasion robbery investigation is underway. 

Police did not disclose what was taken from the home. No injuries were reported in the incident. 

