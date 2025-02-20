Debris removal for the Eaton and Palisades fires has started. Here's how the right of entry process works

For several weeks, the recovery and debris removal process has been underway across Los Angeles working to clear areas ravaged by the Eaton and Palisades fires. Phase 2 of the debris removal process is being led by the Army Corps of Engineers, which includes a government-run opt-in program.

After the U.S. Environment Protection Agency completes Phase 1 of removing household hazardous materials, the Army Corps is tasked with removing the remaining fire debris.

ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: Contract workers for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers test for toxins in preparation for the removal of contaminate debris around the home where Anthony Mitchell Sr., who used a wheelchair after losing a leg to diabetes, and Justin Mitchell, who had cerebral palsy, were trapped and died in the Eaton Fire, as a powerful atmospheric river storm breaks on February 14, 2025 in Altadena, California. The storm has been impacting a widespread swath of Southern California with some mandatory evacuations ordered over fears of rock slides and debris flows in recent burn scar areas including hillside areas impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires. Getty Images

The Army Corps is offering these services free of charge to impacted residents through an opt-in program. To opt in, residents are required to submit a Right of Entry Form, which gives the government access to enter and access the property.

Residents can also opt out of the program and hire a private contractor to remove fire debris from their property. They will have to apply for a permit from LA County Electronic Permitting and Inspections. The county will review their application. If residents choose to opt out, they will be responsible for any costs of the removal that exceed the insurance settlement amount for debris removal.

The deadline for residents to submit their Right of Entry Forms is March 31.

Here is a step-by-step guide on the process of submitting a right of entry form for debris removal:

Step 1: Obtain the Right of Entry Form

Residents can download the ROE form from the LA County Recovers website. They can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center for assistance. The form is available in eight languages.

Step 2: Complete the Right of Entry Form accurately

Once they have the form, residents will need to fill out all required fields including property owner information, property address and contact details. They will also have to review the terms and conditions of granting the government access for debris removal.

Step 3: Gather required documents

Residents will need to attach necessary supporting documents such as proof of property ownership, government-issued identification and any additional documentation requested on the ROE form.

Step 4: Submit the Right of Entry Form

Once the form has been filled out and additional documents have been attached, residents will submit their forms online through the LA County Public Works portal or in person at a designated location.

If submitted online, residents will receive an immediate confirmation email.

Step 5: Right of Entry Form review and verification

Submitted forms will be reviewed by LA County Public Works for verification of property ownership through assessor records and completeness of documentation and signatures.

If no issues are found, the ROE will be processed and sent to the Army Corps of Engineers for scheduling debris removal.

Step 6: Respond to any follow-up requests

If LA County Public Works requests additional documentation or further information is needed, residents will receive an email from ROE@dpw.lacounty.gov—appearing as "LA County Public Works"—with the subject line "Right of Entry Request For Information."

Step 7: Check your Right of Entry status

Residents can monitor updates on their ROE submission in real time through the LA County ROE Status Dashboard.

Step 8: Debris removal scheduling and completion

Once the ROE is approved, the property will be assigned to a debris removal team.

Residents will be notified about the scheduled cleanup date for their property.

For additional support, residents can call the ROE Support Hotline at 844-FIRE-DEBRIS.