Truck explosion in Colton leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

A truck exploded in the Inland Empire on Tuesday night, leaving one person dead and another with major injuries, according to authorities.

The Colton Fire Department confirmed the incident on Wednesday morning. Officials said the explosion was reported at about 10:45 p.m. at 3994 Miguel Bustamante Parkway in Colton, which is adjacent to a Walmart distribution center.

According to the fire department, one person was killed in the explosion. Their identity was not immediatley revealed.

Another person suffered major injuries, but the extent was not yet known as of Wednesday morning.

It's not yet clear what caused the deadly blast.

No additional details were immediatley made available.