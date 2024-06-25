Deadly shooting leads to SWAT response outside San Bernardino weed dispensary

SWAT officers were investigating the scene of a deadly shooting in San Bernardino, where a cannabis dispensary was left with its front windows shattered as the victim was found just outside the store's entrance Monday night.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Rialto Avenue, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Video shows the glass of a storefront completely smashed out at 2826 W. Rialto, which is listed online as the location of a dispensary called Wonderland Collective. Police have not said whether shots were fired inside or outside the building.

One person died of their injuries although police have not released any other details about the victim or a possible suspect.

Investigators continued searching for the shooter the following morning as they remained at large.

At 2 a.m., police said SWAT officers were still investigating the scene.

No other details have been released by police.