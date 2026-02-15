1 arrested after deadly North Hollywood shooting

A person was arrested Sunday morning after a deadly shooting in North Hollywood, according to police.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a person was found dead on the 7500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard in the early hours of Sunday morning.

No additional details about the shooting were immediately made available.

Originally, three people were detained in connection with the shooting, but only one was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The other two detained individuals were released.

No additional details were immediately made available.