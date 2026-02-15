Watch CBS News
Local News

1 arrested after deadly North Hollywood shooting

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A person was arrested Sunday morning after a deadly shooting in North Hollywood, according to police.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a person was found dead on the 7500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard in the early hours of Sunday morning.

No additional details about the shooting were immediately made available.

Originally, three people were detained in connection with the shooting, but only one was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The other two detained individuals were released.

No additional details were immediately made available.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue