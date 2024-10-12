Watch CBS News
Local News

Deadly motorcycle crash causes hours-long SigAlert on 101 Freeway in Studio City

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Deadly motorcycle crash causes SigAlert on 101 Freeway
Deadly motorcycle crash causes SigAlert on 101 Freeway 00:18

A deadly motorcycle crash prompted an hours-long SigAlert on the 101 Freeway in Studio City on Saturday afternoon. 

The collision happened at around 3:30 p.m. on southbound lanes near Lankershim Boulevard and Ventura Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Though circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear, investigators say that they believe a motorcyclist was hit and ejected off of their vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The victim has not yet been identified. 

CHP officers issued a SigAlert that closed all lanes but the No. 5 lane for several hours until it was canceled at around 8:30 p.m.

SkyCal flew over the site of the crash, where a silver sedan with severe damage to the windshield could be seen parked near what look to be a covered body. 

No further information was provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.