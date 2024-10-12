Deadly motorcycle crash causes hours-long SigAlert on 101 Freeway in Studio City

A deadly motorcycle crash prompted an hours-long SigAlert on the 101 Freeway in Studio City on Saturday afternoon.

The collision happened at around 3:30 p.m. on southbound lanes near Lankershim Boulevard and Ventura Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Though circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear, investigators say that they believe a motorcyclist was hit and ejected off of their vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

CHP officers issued a SigAlert that closed all lanes but the No. 5 lane for several hours until it was canceled at around 8:30 p.m.

SkyCal flew over the site of the crash, where a silver sedan with severe damage to the windshield could be seen parked near what look to be a covered body.

No further information was provided.