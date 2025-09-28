Person killed in Mission Viejo house fire

A person died after a home in Mission Viejo became engulfed in flames early Sunday morning, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The fire was reported on Athena, a residential street in a neighborhood located just north of the 5 Freeway, at 2:32 a.m.

Initial reports said the blaze started on the first floor of the home and spread to the second floor, rapidly deteriorating the residence.

Some family members made it out of the home, but one did not, authorities said. The deceased person has not yet been publicly identified.

Firefighters initially were battling the blaze from the inside, but were pulled to battle from a defensive position outside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No additional details were immediately made available.