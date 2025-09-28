Watch CBS News
Person killed in Mission Viejo house fire

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
A person died after a home in Mission Viejo became engulfed in flames early Sunday morning, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The fire was reported on Athena, a residential street in a neighborhood located just north of the 5 Freeway, at 2:32 a.m. 

Initial reports said the blaze started on the first floor of the home and spread to the second floor, rapidly deteriorating the residence.

Some family members made it out of the home, but one did not, authorities said. The deceased person has not yet been publicly identified.

Firefighters initially were battling the blaze from the inside, but were pulled to battle from a defensive position outside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No additional details were immediately made available.

Austin Turner

