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1 dead, 1 critically injured after electric motorcycle crash in Burbank

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A late-night crash involving an electric motorcycle and a sedan on Tuesday left a man dead and a woman with critical injuries, authorities said.

According to the Burbank Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Alameda Avenue and Hollywood Way at about 11 p.m. after the collision was reported.

Upon arrival, police found a man and woman who'd been ejected from the electric motorcycle.

Both riders were transported to a nearby trauma center, where the man later died from his injuries. He's yet to be identified publicly.

The woman remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

The sedan's driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities. The driver is not believed to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Police said it's believed that the electric motorcyclist was driving at an unsafe speed, likely contributing to the crash.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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