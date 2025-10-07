Watch CBS News
Deadly crash on southbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles prompts lane closures

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Several lanes of the southbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles are closed on Tuesday morning after a deadly crash.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert for several right lanes of the freeway south of Florence Avenue. It is unclear when lanes will reopen.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 1:30 a.m. The initial report was for a vehicle versus a pedestrian.

First responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced one person dead at the scene.

The CHP is still working to determine the cause of the crash.

The lane closures are beginning to cause traffic delays as drivers begin their morning commute. 

