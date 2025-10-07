Deadly crash on southbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles prompts lane closures

Several lanes of the southbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles are closed on Tuesday morning after a deadly crash.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert for several right lanes of the freeway south of Florence Avenue. It is unclear when lanes will reopen.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 1:30 a.m. The initial report was for a vehicle versus a pedestrian.

First responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced one person dead at the scene.

The CHP is still working to determine the cause of the crash.

The lane closures are beginning to cause traffic delays as drivers begin their morning commute.