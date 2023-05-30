Watch CBS News
Deadly assault investigation underway in Marina del Ray

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles Police Department is on the scene of a possible assault investigation in Marina del Ray Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a dead body in an alley way in the 600 block of Washington Boulevard.

Video footage from SkyCAL showed multiple police vehicles blocking the roadway as they look for more evidence. No other information was given about the incident or a possible suspect.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 7:33 AM

