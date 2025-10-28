Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after dead baby found near USC campus

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

An investigation is underway after a dead baby was found near the USC campus early Tuesday morning. 

Police said that they were first called to the Cardinal Gardens Apartments complex, located in the 3100 block of McClintock Avenue, at around 7 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Upon arrival, police said that they found the baby dead at the scene. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner identified the child, a 19-hour-old girl, but said that the cause of death remained under investigation. 

Investigators have not yet identified the child's mother or father as they continue to investigate the matter. 

No further information was provided by LAPD detectives. 

Cardinal Gardens is a USC-owned, off-campus student housing complex.

