DaVita partners with nonprofits for free health screenings across Los Angeles. Here's how to sign up

Through an initiative to spread awareness of chronic kidney disease, DaVita and Bridge of Life are hosting a series of free health screenings across Los Angeles in the coming weeks to ensure community members are proactive in managing their health.

The provider of kidney dialysis-related services is partnering with local nonprofits to host four events that will screen for diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease. DaVita estimates that one in seven adults has chronic kidney disease.

"High blood pressure, diabetes and kidney problems can be hard to see," the DaVita website reads. "You might feel fine but still have health concerns. Our free health screenings can find these problems early. When we find them early, we can provide you with education and local services to help you stay healthier."

The events will be held in the following locations:

Tuesday, Sept. 30: St. Barnabas Senior Center

675 S. Carondelet St., Los Angeles, CA 90057

675 S. Carondelet St., Los Angeles, CA 90057 Friday, Oct. 3: The Pico Union Project

1153 Valencia St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

1153 Valencia St, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Saturday, Oct. 4: YMCA of Greater Los Angeles (Weingart East YMCA)

2900 Whittier Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023

2900 Whittier Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023 Friday, Oct. 10: LACare Community Resource Center in Lincoln Heights

2430 N. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90031

Walk-ins are welcome for the events, DaVita says, but pre-registration is available for those who want to save time on the day of their preferred screening.