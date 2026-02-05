Davidson, Dunn combine for 38 and lead USC past Northwestern on road, 83-65

Jazzy Davidson and Kara Dunn combined for 38 points on Thursday night as the Trojans rolled past Northwestern on the road and extended their win streak.

USC stormed out of the gate, scoring 53 points in the first half to the Wildcats' 28. Their lead was substantial enough that, despite being outscored in the second half, 37-30, they were able to secure the comfortable 83-65 win and push their streak to three games.

Davidson had 21 points to go with six assists, while Dunn scored 18 and snagged six rebounds on the night. Kennedy Smith (17) and Londynn Jones (10) joined them as double-digit scorers.

Northwestern's Grace Sullivan led all scorers with 24 points, while Casey Harter added 20 of her own.

The Trojans shot 47% from the field and 31.3% from beyond the three-point arc, while the Wildcats shot just 18.8% from long range.

Up next

USC looks to continue adding to its win streak on Sunday on the road against its Big Ten rival, Illinois (16-7).

Northwestern, now just 8-15 on the year and 2-11 in conference play, will host No. 8 Michigan next Thursday.